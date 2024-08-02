Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,511,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $31,131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $19,955,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

