California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Southern worth $107,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,368. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

