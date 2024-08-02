California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,965 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $103,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.25. 925,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,139. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.