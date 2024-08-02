California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,809 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $90,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NYSE KKR traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.55. 6,603,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

