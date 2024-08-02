California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 552 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $117,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

MCK stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.02. The company had a trading volume of 658,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,712. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $621.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

