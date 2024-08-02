California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,662 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $99,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

