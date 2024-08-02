California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Shares of LH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 843,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

