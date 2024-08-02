California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $78,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 407,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,689. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

