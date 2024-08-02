California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $85,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.45. The company had a trading volume of 591,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,684. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

