California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Coinbase Global worth $73,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 66.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,599 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,176 shares of company stock worth $60,913,978 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

