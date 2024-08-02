California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,767 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 818,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

