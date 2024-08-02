California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 151 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $224.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

