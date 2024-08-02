California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.44. 1,416,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

