California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. 2,306,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,845. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,210 shares of company stock valued at $54,456,921. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

