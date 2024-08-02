California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

