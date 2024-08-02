California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.78 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

