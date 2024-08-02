California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.05 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

State Street Trading Down 0.9 %

STT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 1,332,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

