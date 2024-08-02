California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.29 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.