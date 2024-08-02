California State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.68 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $112,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

CRWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.96. 11,963,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 442.71, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.