California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.71. 842,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

