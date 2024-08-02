California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 45,321 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower worth $80,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

WELL traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.25. 3,170,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,290. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

