California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,476 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of CME Group worth $125,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,571. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.