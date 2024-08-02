California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,703 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ferguson worth $71,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,939. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

