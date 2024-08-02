California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,820 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 4,139,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

