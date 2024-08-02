Cactus, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Cactus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Cactus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 1,636,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

