Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cable One alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cable One

Cable One Stock Down 3.3 %

Cable One stock traded down $13.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,270. Cable One has a 12-month low of $318.68 and a 12-month high of $741.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.