C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 605,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $9,710,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

