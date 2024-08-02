Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $112.17

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

