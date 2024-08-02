Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $40,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.99. 516,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

