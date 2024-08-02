Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,267. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

