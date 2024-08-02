Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,166. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

