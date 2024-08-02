Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80 to $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.090-7.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 801,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

