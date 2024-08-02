Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 1,488,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

