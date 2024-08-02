Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 1,488,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.