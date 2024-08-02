Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of BA stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.19. 5,854,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

