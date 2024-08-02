BNB Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BNB coin can now be bought for $557.39 or 0.00884990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.34 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,326 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,366.37885925. The last known price of BNB is 568.84639154 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2202 active market(s) with $1,820,135,501.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

