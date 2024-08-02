BNB Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BNB coin can now be bought for $557.39 or 0.00884990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.34 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,326 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,366.37885925. The last known price of BNB is 568.84639154 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2202 active market(s) with $1,820,135,501.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
