BMO Capital Markets Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

