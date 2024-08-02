BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $46.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 280,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

