Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,717. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

