BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $102.53. 47,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,765. The company has a market cap of $874.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.