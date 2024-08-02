BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of BLFS opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $313,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

