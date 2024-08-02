Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $275.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.50. 868,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

