Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.