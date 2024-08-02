Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 92,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

