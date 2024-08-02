Benchmark Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKNG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,068,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,181. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.