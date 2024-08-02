Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,758. The firm has a market cap of $817.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFB

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.