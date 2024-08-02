Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
BELFB stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,758. The firm has a market cap of $817.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BELFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
