Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.14. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

