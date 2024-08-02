Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 415,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $75,493,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96,125.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.13.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average is $236.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $284.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

