Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,033. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $284.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

