Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $620.16. The stock had a trading volume of 754,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.16 and its 200 day moving average is $567.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,992. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

