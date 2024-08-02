Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 8,030,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

